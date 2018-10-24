EVIDENCE in the Paul Wells murder trial has resumed after the Central Criminal Court heard there was nothing to suggest that attempts to contact jurors were anything more than a phone scam.

Evidence resumes in murder trial after phone calls to two jurors found to be a scam

The trial was suspended yesterday afternoon as an investigation was carried out into calls that were received by two members of the jury in the space of a half an hour.

The two had brought their concerns to the attention of the court after they were both phoned from the same number and could hear the words “court services” on a distorted voice message.

The jury had been hearing evidence in the trial of Mr Wells (50), of Barnamore Park, Finglas, who has pleaded not guilty to murdering Kenneth O’Brien (33) at that address between January 15 and 16, 2016.

This morning, Mr Justice Paul McDermott said the garda investigation would continue and advised the jurors not to answer any further calls.

He said the issue was subject to continued investigation and “nothing has emerged to indicate anything other than what was suggested yesterday, that this may have been an attempt at fraud."

He said it was nothing to do with the trial and thanked the jury for its co-operation.

“It would be best if you did not answer any calls that come in,” he said.

The trial continues.

Online Editors