European watchdog criticises plan for picking judges

A proposed new system for appointing judges has been criticised by a European democracy and rule of law watchdog as it “could lead to politicised decisions”.

The Group of States Against Corruption (Greco), a Council of Europe body, pinpointed a failure to provide for the ranking of candidates as a key weakness in the proposed legislation.

The Judicial Appointments Commission Bill 2022 has been described by Justice Minister Helen McEntee as the biggest reform in the way judges are chosen in a quarter of a century.

However, parts of the bill have been criticised by Greco in a report published today.

The group, which monitors corruption prevention measures in respect of members of parliament, judges and prosecutors, said it was concerned that the Government would receive a “non-prioritised” list of candidates from a new advisory commission.

The Cabinet will be free to nominate candidates for appointment by the President from this list.

But Greco said that the absence of rankings among the candidates put forward could lead to politicised decisions.

The group also hit out at the composition of the advisory commission, which will have an equal number of judges and lay people and will be chaired by the Chief Justice.

Greco said that while this was better than a previous proposal for a lay majority, an advisory commission consisting of a majority of judges would be “a suitable composition”.

The Council of Europe has previously recommended that such an independent authority be drawn in substantial part from the judiciary.

It is unclear if the criticism will lead to any changes to the bill at this stage.

Efforts at reforming the appointment of judges have already been in train for several years.

Under the bill, candidates will have to undergo interviews for the first time.

At present, an advisory body can recommend up to seven candidates for a vacancy, but this will be reduced to three.