The estranged husband of a woman who was found dead in a wardrobe in a Ranelagh flat last month has been charged with her murder.

Estranged husband of woman found dead in wardrobe charged with her murder

Keith Lee (42) appeared at a special sitting of Dublin District Court in the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning charged in relation to the death of Joanne Ball last month.

Her body was found in a wardrobe in a flat in Ranelagh after gardai had been informed that she had gone missing. Lee wheeled himself into the court in a wheelchair as three members of Joanne’s family looked on from the body of the court.

Keith Lee leaves the CCJ after a special sitting at Parkgate Street , Dublin. Photo Gareth Chaney Collins

Sergeant Jonathan Kelly of Irishtown garda station gave evidence that Lee was arrested at that station at 22.37pm last night and charged with murder. Lee made no reply to the charge, Judge Grainne Malone was told.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court next Wednesday March 21. Dressed in grey tracksuit bottoms and with both legs in black orthopaedic boots, and a black jacket, Lee shook in the courtroom.

Looking gaunt and with an untidy beard, he lifted his left hand at one stage and his wrist could be seen to be bandaged. He only spoke to confirm the name of his solicitor Anarine McAllister of Michael Staines and Co.

His solicitor applied for legal aid, and requested that her client be afforded medical attention if required.

After the court Lee was driven from the court in the back of a wheelchair accessible taxi under garda escort.

