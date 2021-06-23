Estonian hitman jailed over Kinahan murder plot ‘not present’ at murder of popstar’s lover, court hears

AN EYEWITNESS to the murder of a pop star's lover said that an Estonian hitman, who is in jail here for his role in a Kinahan cartel murder plot, was not present at the scene, the High Court has heard.

Imre Arakas (62), who is currently serving a sentence in a segregated block in Portlaoise Prison, is challenging a bid to extradite him to Lithuania.

Lithuanian authorities suspect that Arakas was allegedly part of a three-man gang that conspired to murder a man said to have had an affair with famous Lithuanian pop star, Vita Jakutiene.

Arakas told gardaí, however, that he was in Spain on the relevant dates.

The former wrestler was jailed by the Special Criminal Court for six years in December 2018 after he admitted to conspiring with others to murder James Gately in 2017.

Lithuanian police are seeking the surrender of Arakas, whose most recent address is in Sopruse, Tallinn, Estonia, to face charges, including one murder charge and firearms- and conspiracy-related charges in relation to the shooting of Deimantas Bugavicius in 2015.

There is also another warrant for the charge of criminal damage.

Arakas was arrested by gardaí in a holding cell at the Criminal Courts of Justice building in Dublin in February 2018 on foot of a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) issued by Lithuanian authorities.

However, Arakas was jailed by the non-jury Special Criminal Court for six years in December 2018 after he pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to murder Mr Gately in Northern Ireland between April 3 and 4, 2017.

He was contracted by the Kinahan crime gang to assassinate Mr Gately and had boasted to his associates in coded text messages that he would ‘take out’ his target with "one shot to the head".

Dressed in a blue jumper and jeans with a long silver ponytail down his back, Arakas was present in court on Tuesday for the commencement of his extradition hearing before High Court judge Mr Justice Paul Burns.