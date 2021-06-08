Eoghan Harris to face third lawsuit over anonymous Twitter account

Columnist Eoghan Harris is set to face a third lawsuit over a Twitter account he contributed to anonymously.

The latest legal action is being taken by Belfast filmmaker Sean Murray, whose documentary ‘Unquiet Graves’ investigated a loyalist gang suspected of murdering more than 100 people in the 1970s.

The documentary was described as “propaganda” by a Twitter account using the name Barbara J Pym.

Mr Harris (78), a former senator, has admitted being involved with other, as yet unidentified, people in the running the account.

In a statement issued by Ó Muirigh Solicitors, the firm said it had been instructed by Mr Murray to issue High Court proceedings against Mr Harris and other anonymous contributors to the account.

It alleged Mr Murray had been the subject of “an extensive and malicious campaign of online abuse” from the Twitter account over a period of 12 months.

The statement said Mr Murray was a distinguished academic and award-winning filmmaker.

“The tweets sought to attack our client’s reputation and undermine his professionalism and integrity,” it said.

Ó Muirigh Solicitors said it had served proceedings on Mr Harris today.

The case is the third to be lodged against the former Sunday Independent columnist over comments made via the Pym account.

Mr Harris is already facing defamation proceedings issued by Belfast Telegraph crime correspondent Allison Morris and Irish Examiner political correspondent Aoife Moore.

He was dropped by the Sunday Independent last month after he admitted involvement with the Pym account.

The newspaper’s editor Alan English said the account frequently went beyond what he considered to be fair and reasonable comment.

Twitter later suspended several other accounts it believed were linked with the Pym account, but Mr Harris has denied involvement in these.

He has also denied tweets posted on the Pym account were defamatory, claiming tweets he was responsible for were political and not libellous. He has pledged to defend the proceedings.

The cases taken by Ms Morris and Ms Moore are due to return to the High Court next month.

Both have made applications aimed at forcing Mr Harris and Twitter to disclose information about several social media accounts so they can identify who was behind them.

They allege these accounts published and retweeted defamatory material about them.

Mr Harris has said “five or six” other people helped him with the drafting of tweets on the Pym account but he alone published them.

He previously declined to name those involved and has denied involvement with other accounts.