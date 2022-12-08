| 1.6°C Dublin

Eoghan Harris defamation claim against journalist moved to High Court

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

A judge has ruled a Circuit Court defamation action being taken by former newspaper columnist and senator Eoghan Harris against political journalist Aoife Moore should be moved to the High Court.

The ruling came following an application from Ms Moore seeking either the dismissal of Mr Harris’s action as frivolous and vexatious or, failing that, its removal to the High Court, where she has a separate defamation action against Mr Harris.

