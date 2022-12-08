Eoghan Harris defamation claim against journalist moved to High Court

A judge has ruled a Circuit Court defamation action being taken by former newspaper columnist and senator Eoghan Harris against political journalist Aoife Moore should be moved to the High Court.

The ruling came following an application from Ms Moore seeking either the dismissal of Mr Harris’s action as frivolous and vexatious or, failing that, its removal to the High Court, where she has a separate defamation action against Mr Harris.

Both cases relate to tweets each party published about the other.

Following a hearing at Dublin Circuit Civil Court today, Judge John O’Connor said there was a risk of injustice to one or other of the parties if the cases proceeded separately in the High Court and the Circuit Court.

He said while the two actions arose from different publications, they both “come out of the same gene pool of fact” and it was appropriate that they both proceed in the High Court.

Both cases have their roots in the use by Mr Harris of a pseudonymous Twitter account under the name "Barbara J Pym".

The former columnist, who is terminally ill, was sacked by the Sunday Independent on May 7 last year after he admitted being involved in the running of the Twitter account.

The newspaper's editor Alan English said material posted on the account frequently went far beyond fair and reasonable comment and described Mr Harris's involvement as a "betrayal of trust". The Pym account and others associated with it were suspended by Twitter.

A week later, Ms Moore, a political correspondent with the Sunday Times, sued Mr Harris in the High Court over an alleged “malicious campaign of defamation” against her.

She claims Mr Harris was responsible for tweets between April 2020 and May 2021, when she worked for the Irish Examiner, which falsely depicted her as having extremist views, failing to condemn bullying of women by Sinn Féin, and condoning Provisional IRA atrocities.

But four months later Mr Harris issued defamation proceedings of his own against Ms Moore in the Circuit Court.

These related to a tweet in which she stated the Pym account sent her “sexualised messages”.

In the application today, Ms Moore sought to have Mr Harris’s case against her dismissed as “an abuse of process” or, failing that, for it to be transferred to the High Court.

In an affidavit she alleged Mr Harris took his Circuit Court action “to somehow try and undermine” her High Court claim “by getting into court first with what can only be described as a rear-guard action and one without merit”.

Mr Harris’s action was due to be heard in January, while Ms Moore’s action has yet to receive a trial date.

Ms Moore’s application was made by Conan Fegan BL, instructed by Phoenix Law. It was opposed by Mr Harris’s counsel Hugh McDowell BL, instructed by Dore & Co.

The court heard that, in an affidavit, Mr Harris denied he had an “ulterior motive” for suing Ms Moore and that his only objective was “to vindicate my good name”.

Mr Harris admits being behind the Pym account but denies responsibilities for others.

His lawsuit against Ms Moore relates to a tweet she published after his sacking about the Pym Twitter account, which said: “This account sent me sexualised messages about whether Mary Lou McDonald ‘turned me on’, the size of my arse and called me a terrorist from the month I started at the Examiner. Since then, I’ve had to go to counselling and the guards.”

Mr Harris claims the tweet falsely meant he had sent Ms Moore sexual or sexualised communications and was a sexual deviant or misogynistic.

In her application, Ms Moore said her tweet was not reasonably capable of being found to have a defamatory meaning.

She also claimed Mr Harris was seeking “a collateral advantage” in his defence of her defamation action and that if his Circuit Court action went ahead first, this would make her High Court case a nullity of “res judicata”.

Judge O’Connor said the matter was “very interesting from a lawyer’s point of view” as it raised “quite a few novel issues” with regards to how defamation actions are litigated.

In ruling that the Harris action should be transferred to the High Court, the judge said a High Court judge would have a better sense of whether the two actions should be consolidated into one case or not.

He said that while he “can’t force it”, he was of the view Circuit Court costs should still apply in Mr Harris’s case.

Judge O’Connor also said both sides “would be advised to consider mediation”.

Earlier, Mr Fegan said Ms Moore had “suffered terribly from all of this and wishes to put it behind her as soon as possible”.

In an affidavit resisting the application, Mr Harris denied his action was a duplication of the matters Ms Moore intends to litigate against him.

He said the two cases were distinct proceedings “with virtually no overlap between them” concerning different publications and that it was entirely appropriate they be heard separately.

His counsel, Mr McDowell, said Mr Harris’s right of access to the courts included a right to litigate his claim in a court of his choosing.

“I don’t think it would be fair for him to have to litigate in a higher, more expensive and slower court against his will,” said Mr McDowell.

Mr Harris denies defaming Ms Moore, who is also suing Mr Harris’s wife Gwen Halley in a separate High Court defamation action.

Ms Halley, also a former Sunday Independent writer, has admitted being behind one of the suspended accounts, which used the name “Dolly White”. She claims tweets from that account were “fair comment” and has said she will be defending the action.

Ms Moore filed a separate criminal complaint against Mr Harris and Ms Halley for alleged online harassment. However, the DPP decided earlier this year that neither would face charges.