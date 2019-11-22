An environmental NGO wants the Supreme Court to hear its appeal against the High Court's dismissal of its challenge against a Government plan aimed at reducing carbon emissions and combating climate change.

Environmental Group bids to take challenge to Government's climate-change plan to Supreme Court

Last September Mr Justice Michael MacGrath dismissed the challenge by Friends of the Irish Environment (FIE) to the Government's National Mitigation Plan (NMP).

The plan, published in July 2017, sets out measures that are the first steps on a path designed to transition Ireland to a low-carbon, climate-resilient and environmentally sustainable economy by 2050.

It concerns all sectors of government, with a particular focus on certain key areas such as electricity generation, transport, and agriculture.

