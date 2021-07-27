‘Environment is ripe for premium reductions’ says PIAB after 16pc drop in claims

There should be a significant impact on the cost of insurance following a major slump in claims last year, the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) has said.

It made the comments as its annual report for 2020 showed claims fell 16pc last year, mainly due to the pandemic. Claim numbers were down 22pc compared to 2018.

The slump in claims was substantially due to lower levels of accidents as a result of far fewer people driving, attending workplaces or meeting in public areas including hospitality, childcare, leisure or similar environments, due to Covid restrictions.

The reductions in claim volumes predate a 50pc drop seen in compensation values since new personal injury award guidelines were adopted by the judiciary in April.

Read More

The figures will put it up to insurance industry to pass on savings to customers.

PIAB said the reductions in claims volumes should impact insurance costs significantly.

“Claims costs are reducing significantly due to lower volumes and lower values and this new environment is ripe for premium reductions,” said PIAB CEO Rosalind Carroll.

“Our claims data shows claims numbers are down sharply, while we also know awards are already 50pc lower in recent months, as new award guidelines take effect.

“All parties involved need to fully support the new guidelines, so that acceptance of PIAB awards and consenting to fully use the PIAB process increase.”

Overall, PIAB said it dealt with 26,009 new personal injuries claims and awarded total compensation of over €206 million to accident victims in 2020.

Total awards by PIAB were down €70m on 2019 and fell €92m over 2 years due to lower claims volumes, it said.

The board was set up to provide a cheaper mechanism for people to be compensated for injuries than by going through the courts.

But the report said awards acceptance rates have fallen from 58pc to 51pc since 2015 despite similar average awards being given by PIAB and the courts.

Ms Carroll described this trend as “a problem”

“Though just 2pc of claims ever make it through the courts and though average awards by PIAB and through litigation are broadly similar, awards are being needlessly rejected resulting in huge legal costs and delays,” she said.

“The new personal injury guidelines should ultimately improve acceptance rates but solicitors and insurers also have a key role to play by accepting awards that will not materially change in value through costly litigation.”

2020 was the last full year in which the Book of Quantum was used as a guideline for determining compensation amounts.

The report said the average PIAB award was €24,026 in 2020 compared to €23,861 in 2019, with over 56pc of awards valued at under €20,000.

As a result of the implementation of the new personal injuries guidelines since April 2021, preliminary analysis shows average award values through PIAB have halved, the board said.



