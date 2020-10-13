'Enormous dollops of prejudice' heaped on Patrick Quirke during 'Mr Moonlight' murder trial, appeal court told

Too much leeway was given to the prosecution in the ‘Mr Moonlight’ murder case, leading to “enormous dollops of prejudice” being heaped upon killer Patrick Quirke, the Court of Appeal has heard.

The claim was made by counsel for Quirke as his appeal over his conviction for the murder of part time DJ Bobby Ryan opened today.

The court heard Quirke was appealing on 52 grounds, which his legal team say, taken together, show his trial was unsatisfactory.

They claim the trial judge, Ms Justice Eileen Creedon, allowed the jury hear evidence which had little or no probative value, but stigmatised and prejudiced their client.

This included evidence from his former lover Mary Lowry that Quirke was acting strange at his son’s confirmation.

Issues over the late disclosure of evidence to Quirke’s defence team and claims the scene where the body was found was compromised are also set to feature in the appeal, which is set to last four days.

One of those days is to be taken up with argument over the warrant used to search Quirke’s home and seize a number of items, including a computer.

The hearing is being held remotely, with lawyers making submissions to the three-judge court via video link. Quirke (51) is attending the hearing via video link from prison.

The farmer, of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary, was jailed for life in May last year after a jury found him guilty of Mr Ryan’s murder by a 10-2 majority following a trial which gripped the nation for 13 weeks.

Mr Ryan (52) disappeared on the morning of June 3, 2011 after spending the night at his girlfriend Mary Lowry's home in Fawnagown, Co Tipperary.

It was alleged by the prosecution Quirke killed his victim so he could rekindle an affair he had with Ms Lowry between 2008 and 2012.

It was also alleged Quirke staged his discovery of the body in a run-off tank on Ms Lowry's farm in April 2013 as his lease of the property was going to be terminated and he would be unable to keep the body hidden.

Quirke’s counsel Bernard Condon SC said the case against his client was a circumstantial one and that certain evidence was “allowed in” without being proved.

He said the position of Ms Lowry was allowed in, with no supporting evidence.

Mr Condon said evidence of financial arrangements between Quirke and Ms Lowry were not proved, but allowed go before the jury, creating prejudice against his client.

He said the confirmation of Quirke’s son was used as “a vehicle to allow Ms Lowry to say Pat Quirke was acting very strange”.

Mr Condon said this was part of his complaint about the leeway given to the prosecution to put this sort of material into a murder trial.

He said the consequence of this was “to visit enormous dollops of prejudice on top of Mr Quirke”.

Counsel also highlighted evidence given by GP Dr Ivor Hanrahan. He said the doctor’s evidence was that he had essentially treated Quirke for sleep disorder.

Dr Hanrahan did not recommend that Mr Quirke go to a psychiatrist and he did not send him there, Mr Condon said.

“That is important, because in our respectful submission there was far too much reference to depression in this case, which we said the learned trial judge did not properly control and allowed too much in on that,” said Mr Condon.

“We say that was very stigmatising unfortunately. Unfortunately a stigma still attaches to depression.”

The appeal, being heard by Mr Justice George Birmingham, Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy and Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy, continues.

