Schoolteacher Enoch Burke has been in Mountjoy Prison for almost six weeks. Photo: Collins

Enoch Burke’s parents, Seán and Martina, and sibling Ammi, who is his solicitor, arriving at the Court of Appeal today. Photo: Collins Courts

The mother of jailed schoolteacher Enoch Burke was removed from the Court of Appeal by gardaí after loudly interrupting a directions hearing today.

Martina Burke was taken from the court after claiming her son had been “robbed of his rights” when Mr Justice John Edwards said the earliest the court could hear her son’s appeal was next February.

Mr Burke, who has been in prison for almost six weeks for contempt of court, was also removed from the courtroom for a short period after repeatedly criticising the judge for not setting an earlier date.

At one point, the teacher accused the judge of “a catastrophic failure” and said: “You shouldn’t be in that chair.”

He also asked the judge if he was “colluding” with judges in the High Court.

Mr Justice Edwards said he would not dignify the question with an answer.

The judge also directed that the audio of the hearing be given to the disciplinary committee of the Law Society after Mr Burke’s sister Ammi Burke, a solicitor, also interrupted the proceedings. He threatened to hold her in contempt if she did not apologise to him.

However, Mr Justice Edwards rescinded the order when Ms Burke insisted she had not shouted at the judge.

Mr Burke was seeking an urgent hearing of his appeal against various High Court orders in relation to a dispute with his employers, Wilson’s Hospital School in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath.

He was jailed by the High Court on September 5 after breaching orders restraining him from turning up for work or attempting to teach pupils there.

The evangelical Christian was suspended by the school’s board of management on August 24 pending the outcome of a disciplinary process after clashing with its principal over a request that teachers address a transgender student by a new name and with the pronoun “they”.

Although the child was not a pupil of his, he objected to the request, saying to comply with it would violate his religious beliefs.

At the Court of Appeal directions hearing today, Mr Burke asked the court to hold a special sitting of his appeal.

However, Judge Edwards said the earliest date available was February 16 as the court’s diary was already full.

Amid repeated protests from Mr Burke, the judge said there were no judges available to hear the case before then and that were the court to do so, it would have to take another case out of the list.

The scenes in the Court of Appeal took place just hours after Mr Burke also clashed with a High Court judge at another directions hearing – this time in relation to the action against him by the board of management of Wilson’s Hospital.

Mr Justice Brian O’Moore warned Mr Burke to lower his voice after the teacher spoke loudly and appeared emotional after the judge made directions aimed at getting that case ready for hearing before Christmas or early next year.

Judge O’Moore made directions for the exchange of legal filings between the school and the teacher in the coming weeks.

Supported in court by his sister Ammi and parents Seán and Martina, Mr Burke queried why the judge wanted to push ahead with the case so quickly when he had appealed various High Court orders made in the case to the Court of Appeal.

“Four of your colleagues have blatantly disregarded my constitutional rights to freedom of religion,” Mr Burke alleged.

“This [appeal] needs to be decided, Judge, before the trial of the action.”

Mr Justice O’Moore pointed out that it was his job to get cases ready for hearing “as quickly as can be done”.

He said he had instructed his registrar to write to the school and Mr Burke as he was concerned about getting the case ready for trial given Mr Burke was in prison and the matter related to the running of an educational institution.

The judge also said he had never come across a case before where one of the parties has resisted an earliest possible hearing.

Following Mr Burke’s objection, the judge pushed back the deadlines he had initially proposed for the exchange of various filings by a week and fixed November 15 as a date for a hearing on any further directions that may be necessary.

Mr Burke, now please lower your voice when you are addressing me. I have made my ruling. The matter is finished

But Mr Burke continued to protest, saying: “I am a lay litigant taking a case to the Court of Appeal and you are fixing dates for the lodgement of documents when I am incarcerated.

“I was up at six o’clock this morning, behind a cell door.”

The teacher said that if he was successful at the Court of Appeal, there would be “a huge impact” and it would “essentially make the High Court trial of the action moot”.

“There is no reasonable cause then to be pursuing with the greatest urgency the trial of the action,” he said.

The teacher went on to accuse Judge O’Moore of “not being cognisant” of his position.

“I will be looking for an urgent and early appeal at the Court of Appeal,” he said.

“You are not taking regard of the fact I am going before the Court of Appeal or of my wish for that to be heard first.”

The judge responded: “Mr Burke, now please lower your voice when you are addressing me. I have made my ruling. The matter is finished.”

Mr Burke is not appealing the order jailing him for contempt of court and has refused to purge his contempt on several occasions.

He has alleged he was defamed by an article which appeared in the newspaper on October 9

However, he is asking the Court of Appeal to set aside orders including the temporary injunction restraining him from attending for work, and a subsequent High Court decision to keep the injunction in place pending a final hearing of the matter.

He is also appealing against the High Court’s dismissal of an application brought by him aimed at setting aside his suspension.

Should he be successful, it is likely he would be released from prison as the orders he is in contempt of would fall away.

Meanwhile, Mr Justice O’Moore made an order for the production of Mr Burke so he can file defamation proceedings at the central office of the High Court against the Sunday Independent.

He has alleged he was defamed by an article which appeared in the newspaper on October 9 under the headline: “Burke moved to new jail cell ‘after annoying other prisoners’.”

A planned application for an interim order pursuant to section 33 of the Defamation Act 2009 restraining the further publication of the article did not proceed.

Ronan Lupton, SC for Mediahuis, the newspaper’s publishers, said the article was removed from its website on October 12 while Mr Burke’s complaint is being investigated.

He said his clients were willing to give an undertaking to give Mr Burke 72 hours’ notice in the event it plans to reinstate the article online.

Ammi Burke told the court her brother was happy to accept the undertaking but would still be pursuing a plenary action.

The court heard earlier this week that the newspaper denied defaming Mr Burke.