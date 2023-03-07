| 3.2°C Dublin

breaking Enoch Burke’s brother Simeon charged with threatening behaviour after chaotic scenes at Court of Appeal

The Burke family outside the Bridewell garda station this afternoon following Simeon Burke's arrest. Photo: Collins Courts Expand
Andrew Phelan and Shane Phelan

A younger brother of Enoch Burke has been charged with threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour following chaotic scenes at a Court of Appeal hearing today.

Simeon Burke (24) was arrested and brought before Dublin District Court this evening accused of causing a breach of the peace at the Four Courts earlier today.

