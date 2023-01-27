| 1.5°C Dublin

Enoch Burke: will he purge his contempt and is a €700 fine going to stop him?

The teacher has until 2pm today to inform the High Court of his intention to stop showing up at Wilson’s Hospital School

Enoch Burke outside the entrance to Wilson&rsquo;s Hospital School in Westmeath. He has been instructed by the court to stay away from the school. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Enoch Burke has until 2pm today to indicate to the High Court whether he will finally agree to desist from his daily visits to Wilson’s Hospital School.

If he refuses to agree, he faces being fined €700 for every day that passes until he purges his contempt.

