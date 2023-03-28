The High Court judge hearing the trial of the dispute between Wilson’s Hospital School and Enoch Burke has warned the sacked schoolteacher he will ask gardaí to remove him following fractious exchanges.

Mr Justice Alexander Owens said it was his practice to “come down heavily on those who show disrespect” to the bench and said Mr Burke was in contempt in the face of the court.

“No other litigant I have ever experienced has behaved as you seek to misbehave,” he said.

The judge said he would have him removed and the case would continue in his absence if his behaviour continues.

His comments came after Mr Burke raised his voice on several occasions and clashed with the judge while making allegations of fraud and tampering with discovery against members of the school’s legal team.

His claims were rejected by the judge, who said: “I would need more that the flimsy arguments I have been presented with here to reach that conclusion.

Mr Justice Owens added: “Nothing has been put before me that justifies these type of allegations.”

But the teacher refused to accept the ruling and repeatedly made the same arguments already rejected by the judge.

Mr Justice Owes repeatedly pleaded Mr Burke to sit down and stop talking and put his head in his hands on several occasions.

He told the teacher he had “wasted a day” of the four-day hearing “with stupid arguments”.

“You are making a fool of yourself,” the judge said at one point.

The row has meant the substantive hearing of the action against Mr Burke and his counterclaim against the school has yet to get underway.

Amid repeated interruptions from Mr Burke, the judge said: “What are we going to do with you? You would test the patience of Job.”

At one point, Mr Burke told the judge: “This is not a circus”.

To which the judge replied: “It has become a circus because you have made it a circus.”

The teacher, who is an evangelical Christian, was suspended from the Co Westmeath school last August after a number of incidents in which he clashed with management over a request from the then principal Niamh McShane to call a transgender student by a new name and by “they/them” pronouns.

He objected to the request on religious grounds.

The trial will centre on the conduct of the disciplinary process and whether injunctions obtained against Mr Burke were justified.

Mr Burke has filed a counterclaim against the school, alleging his suspension was procedurally flawed was unlawful. The claims are denied by the school.

He was sacked from his post as a teacher of history and German in January and is separately appealing the dismissal to a tribunal.

The teacher was accompanied in court by his siblings Ammi and Isaac and mother Martina.