Enoch Burke wants senior clerics to testify about Church of Ireland's teaching on transgender issues

Shane Phelan

Sacked schoolteacher Enoch Burke says he has subpoenaed three senior Church of Ireland clerics to testify in the High Court case taken against him by Wilson’s Hospital School.

Mr Burke has filed an affidavit stating he personally served subpoenas on Patricia Storey, the Bishop of Meath and Kildare, who is the patron of the school, Ferran Glenfield, Bishop of Kilmore, Elphin and Ardagh, and Canon Alistair Graham, who is based in Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

