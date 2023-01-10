| 13.7°C Dublin

Close

breaking Enoch Burke: School seeks enforcement against teacher’s assets over defiance of court order

High Court told school is not seeking his imprisonment again but is seeking the sequestration of Enoch Burke’s assets

Suspended teacher Enoch Burke pictured leaving Wilson&rsquo;s Hospital school in Multifarnham yesterday Photo:Frank McGrath Expand

Close

Suspended teacher Enoch Burke pictured leaving Wilson&rsquo;s Hospital school in Multifarnham yesterday Photo:Frank McGrath

Suspended teacher Enoch Burke pictured leaving Wilson’s Hospital school in Multifarnham yesterday Photo:Frank McGrath

Suspended teacher Enoch Burke pictured leaving Wilson’s Hospital school in Multifarnham yesterday Photo:Frank McGrath

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

Wilson’s Hospital School is to seek the sequestration of Enoch Burke’s assets over his continued defiance of court orders restraining him from attending for work.

The move was signalled to the High Court this morning, where the school was granted permission for short service of the application on the schoolteacher.

Most Watched

Privacy