Enoch Burke physically removed from court as mother accuses judge of 'covering up your tracks'

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

Dismissed schoolteacher Enoch Burke was physically removed from the High Court by gardaí today after again interrupting the court’s list.

It was the second time in four days that Mr Justice Brian O’Moore directed his removal from the court after he turned up seeking to raise issues when his case was not listed.

