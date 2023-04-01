Enoch Burke: Chanting, spittle and deflection – this week’s drama in the High Court and the next step in the school row saga

The trial of the action by Wilson’s Hospital School against Enoch Burke has concluded.

There were few dull moments in the four-day case during which Mr Burke was excluded from court for contempt after refusing to accept a judge’s ruling – repeatedly raising his voice, talking over the judge and counsel for the school and refusing to sit down when directed to do so.

In his absence, vivid evidence was given about the behaviour of the evangelical Christian schoolteacher and members of his family.

What happens now?

Mr Justice Alexander Owens reserved his judgment, saying it would be delivered “fairly shortly”.

The judge must decide whether the Co Westmeath school correctly invoked a disciplinary process against Mr Burke and whether it was correct to suspend him following incidents in which he publicly voiced opposition, on religious grounds, to a request that teachers address a transgender student by a new name and by “they/them” pronouns.

He must also decide whether the school should be awarded damages for trespass by Mr Burke, who continued to show up for work despite being suspended and is still defying court orders restrained him from doing so.

The judge must also consider a counter-claim that Mr Burke’s suspension was procedurally flawed, unlawful and unconstitutional.

Do we have any indication what way the judge will rule?

While Mr Justice Owens did not explicitly say so, all the signs are he will rule in favour of the school.

At the end of the proceedings he said he was tempted to rule immediately. However, he opted not to do so as he was “a little bit tired”.

However, the judge did indicate that on the trespass issue, irrespective of the question of procedural fairness in relation to the suspension, his provisional view was “there was a clear trespass”.

Did Enoch Burke get to outline his case?

While the judge has the benefit of Mr Burke’s affidavits and written submissions, the teacher did not get to make oral arguments, call witnesses or cross-examine witnesses for the school after being excluded from court.

Was he unfairly disadvantaged then?

It would be hard to argue Mr Burke was unfairly disadvantaged. He was given several warnings about what might happen if he persisted in his behaviour before eventually being excluded.

The judge also repeatedly said Mr Burke would be welcome back into the courtroom provided he agreed to recognise the rulings of the court. The teacher was also provided with a facility to watch the proceedings online but he did not take it up.

Instead he turned up outside the Four Courts yesterday and read out an email he sent to the court registrar claiming he was “laughed at”, “mocked” and “ridiculed” by the judge, “unjustly barred” and “denied a fair hearing”.

The judge rejected the contents of the email and described Mr Burke’s conduct in court as “completely and utterly unacceptable”.

What issue was Enoch Burke raising when he was excluded?

He claimed an email between the school’s former principal Niamh McShane and its board of management chair John Rogers had been “tampered” with in the disclosure process, that meeting minutes were not disclosed, and that WhatsApp messages were only partially discovered.

His claims were rejected by the school and the judge found his arguments “flimsy” and “stupid”.

What did we learn about the events leading up to Enoch Burke’s suspension?

There was much colourful evidence from witnesses for the school.

Deputy principal John Galligan said Mr Burke had been “a good teacher” but “erupted” at a staff meeting and “went on about transgenderism”.

Ms McShane, who had issued the request, said she felt “hunted”, “mortified” and “embarrassed” after Mr Burke interrupted a chapel service celebrating a school anniversary and later approached her after a dinner, demanding the request be withdrawn.

She said Mr Burke was in her personal space, standing so close she could feel his spittle.

Ms McShane said Mr Burke was “heading into gross misbehaviour” and sent a report to the board, which proved to be the catalyst for his suspension. Mark Connaughton SC, for the board of management, said the principal believed at the time the matter could be resolved.

How did he behave subsequently?

Mr Burke was invited to a meeting by the board to explain why it should not place him on paid administrative leave. But Mr Galligan said the teacher repeatedly deflected the question and that he and his sister Ammi started to quiz Mr Rogers in a way that was “overwhelming”. The deputy principal told how Mr Burke, after being suspended, kept turning up to work, attending staff meetings and sitting in an empty classroom, ignoring directions to leave.

Freda Malone, a guidance counsellor and board member, said that at a later disciplinary hearing, Mr Burke and family members loudly raised objections about the presence of lawyers and a stenographer and the absence of Mr Rogers, who was ill. She said they stood right at the table she was sitting at, “so close Ammi Burke’s hair whipped me in the face”. They engaged in “absurd” chanting, with Mr Burke’s brother Isaac “trying to conduct them to chant together”, she said.

What reason was given for his subsequent dismissal?

Ms Malone said Mr Burke’s behaviour towards Ms McShane in the chapel and after the dinner was “a clear example of intimidation and harassment of a colleague”.

She added: “It was a serious breach of confidentiality disclosing something about a student like that in front of all those people. Tied to that was a health and safety concern for students.”

Mr Galligan also cited the issue of the health and safety of pupils amid concern about what Mr Burke might do in future.

What happens next?

Mr Justice Owens’ judgment is awaited. An interim injunction restraining Mr Burke from the school will remain in place until the ruling is made.

Mr Burke has separately appealed his dismissal to a tribunal. But it will not sit until the High Court proceedings are concluded. He will remain on full pay in the meantime.

An application is also soon expected from the school seeking to enforce the €700-a-day fines a judge imposed on Mr Burke for repeatedly turning up at the school.