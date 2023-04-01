| 8.3°C Dublin

Enoch Burke: Chanting, spittle and deflection – this week’s drama in the High Court and the next step in the school row saga

Teacher Enoch Burke, with his mother Martina Burke (left) and his sister Ammi Burke leaving the High Court in Dublin after on Tuesday. Photo: PA Expand
Enoch Burke pictured outside the entrance to Wilson's Hospital School in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Martina Burke who runs the Burke Christian school in Castlebar. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

The trial of the action by Wilson’s Hospital School against Enoch Burke has concluded.

There were few dull moments in the four-day case during which Mr Burke was excluded from court for contempt after refusing to accept a judge’s ruling – repeatedly raising his voice, talking over the judge and counsel for the school and refusing to sit down when directed to do so.

