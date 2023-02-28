A scheduled review of Enoch Burke’s contempt of court did not go ahead today after he and members of his family arrived 12 minutes late for the hearing in the High Court.

The sacked schoolteacher and his sister Ammi, a solicitor, later told the court registrar they wished to register a protest that the judge, Mr Justice Brian O’Moore, did not wait for them to arrive, given they had to leave Castlebar, Co Mayo at 6am to make it to the Four Courts.

His mother Martina was heard complaining that the family had made “a four-hour journey…. asking for our rights”.

Following directions in his absence, Mr Burke will now have to provide a sworn statement by Friday afternoon concerning whether he is complying with an order made by Mr Justice Max Barrett last September requiring him to stay away from Wilson’s Hospital School in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath.

The history and German teacher has been defying the order despite being hit with a fine of €700 for each day he fails to comply.

The total due in fines had risen to €23,100 by today.

The court had been due to today review whether Mr Burke was complying with the order. The review hearing was scheduled to take place at 10am.

But with no sign of Mr Burke in court, Mr Justice Brian O’Moore rose from the bench at 10.03am, saying he would allow him a further five minutes to show up.

When the court reconvened at 10.08am there was still no sign of Mr Burke.

The judge said three matters were up for review.

The first two were the issue of who should pay costs for an unsuccessful stay application made by Mr Burke and a successful contempt application made by the school’s board of management.

Mr Justice O’Moore said that, most importantly, the court also had to deal with “the compliance or non-compliance with the order of Mr Justice Barrett”.

He told Alex White SC, for the board of management, that he would not deal with the matter in the absence of Mr Burke and that he would instead issue directions for the filing of affidavits.

The judge said he wanted the school to set out whether Mr Burke was refusing to comply with Mr Justice Barrett’s order and, if so, the occasions this had happened since the matter was last in court.

“I am interested in those occasions you say that happened and what the current state of play is.

"For example, did he turn up at the school yesterday and if he did, did he seek to enter the premises,” Mr Justice O’Moore said.

The judge also asked for the filing of affidavits setting out what orders the school is seeking in relation to costs.

The affidavits will have to be filed by close of business tomorrow. Mr Burke will have until close of business on Friday to reply.

The judge rose and returned to his chambers at 10.11am.

Mr Burke and members of his family arrived in court a minute later as lawyers for the school were exiting the courtroom.

As well as being accompanied by his sister Ammi and mother Martina, his brother Simeon and father Martin were also present.

Mr Burke and his sister Ammi approached the registrar’s bench to query what had transpired in their absence.

After conferring with other family members, they approached the registrar for a second time seeking to express unhappiness that the court had not waited longer for them to arrive.

Although directions were issued for the filing of affidavits, no date was set for the review hearing to take place and there was no indication how the judge might deal with the issue.

Mr Justice O’Moore said in January that if the daily fine imposed on Mr Burke “does not have the desired effect, it can always be increased”.

The judge previously ruled out further imprisonment or the sequestration of Mr Burke’s assets, the two other options available to the court for dealing with ongoing contempt.

Mr Burke has continued to go to the school premises each school day despite first being suspended and later dismissed. He is currently appealing his dismissal.

The teacher spent 108 days in prison last year for contempt of court orders but was released just before Christmas despite refusing to purge his contempt.

His suspension last August came after Mr Burke, an evangelical Christian, refused on religious grounds to comply with a request from the then principal to call a transgender pupil by a new name and by their preferred pronouns.

A number of incidents followed in which Mr Burke publicly questioned the request and asked that it be withdrawn. These included his interruption of a chapel service and his questioning of the principal after a school dinner.

He was dismissed in January following a chaotic disciplinary meeting at a hotel in Mullingar which he and members of his family were ejected from.

Gardaí were called to the hotel after members of the Burke family loudly objected to the presence of two lawyers and the absence of the chairman of the board of management.

As well as appealing his dismissal, Mr Burke is also appealing against various High Court orders in the Court of Appeal.

But he appears to have sabotaged his chances of winning the appeal after ignoring a warning from the President of the Court of Appeal, Mr Justice George Birmingham, that it may not deliver a decision if he continued to breach court orders.

The judge said whether there would be a decision on the merits of the schoolteacher’s appeal was “very much in Mr Burke’s hands”.

The teacher is not appealing the order which resulted in his imprisonment.

Instead he is asking the Court of Appeal to set aside a temporary injunction granted by Ms Justice Siobhan Stack last August restraining him from attending for work, and a subsequent decision of Mr Justice Barrett last September to keep the injunction in place pending a final hearing of the matter.

Mr Burke claims the orders restraining him from turning up at the school were “unlawful”, “unconstitutional” and had no legal effect.