| 7.7°C Dublin

Close

latest Enoch Burke case review fails to go ahead after teacher turns up late for court

Enoch Burke at the gates of Wilson&rsquo;s Hospital School. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

Enoch Burke at the gates of Wilson&rsquo;s Hospital School. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Enoch Burke at the gates of Wilson’s Hospital School. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Enoch Burke at the gates of Wilson’s Hospital School. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

A scheduled review of Enoch Burke’s contempt of court did not go ahead today after he and members of his family arrived 12 minutes late for the hearing in the High Court.

The sacked schoolteacher and his sister Ammi, a solicitor, later told the court registrar they wished to register a protest that the judge, Mr Justice Brian O’Moore, did not wait for them to arrive, given they had to leave Castlebar, Co Mayo at 6am to make it to the Four Courts.

Most Watched

Privacy