| 2.5°C Dublin

Close

breaking Enoch Burke case: Judge to rule next week on school’s bid to take enforcement action against teacher’s assets

Enoch Burke Expand

Close

Enoch Burke

Enoch Burke

Enoch Burke

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

The High Court has reserved judgment on an application for the sequestration of the assets or the fining of suspended teacher Enoch Burke over his continued defiance of a court order restraining him from attending his school premises.

Mr Justice O’Moore said he would give his ruling by the end of next week following a hearing that was marked by testy exchanges between Mr Burke and the judge.

Most Watched

Privacy