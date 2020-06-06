| 13.3°C Dublin

'Enforcer' who cut up man with chainsaw has drug charge bail revoked

The body of Keith Ennis (left) was dismembered by Philip County (right) and two others Expand

Ken Foy

A Dublin criminal who was convicted of dismembering a man's body with a chainsaw and dumping it in a lake is in Castlerea Prison this weekend after a judge revoked his bail.

Philip County (33), who has links to the Kinahan cartel, had been due to be sentenced in October after he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and MDMA with a total street value of €7,298 during an armed raid at his home in Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, in October 2017.

Last month, he was released on bail and told by Judge Keenan Johnson that he was facing a three-year sentence, with two suspended depending on a probation report.