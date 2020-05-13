| 9.5°C Dublin

'Empty rhetoric and bogus historical parallels' - Why Waters and O’Doherty’s challenge to Covid-19 laws failed

Shane Phelan

Judge launches heavy criticism of duo and puts an end to their challenge of Covid laws

06/05/20 John Waters and Gemma ODoherty leaving the Four Courts yesterday on May 6 after the case. PIC: Collins Courts Expand

The challenge by John Waters and Gemma O'Doherty to Covid-19 laws attracted considerable attention, as much for the disregard their supporters showed for physical distancing guidelines as the arguments made in court.

But the duo's case against the Health Minister, Ireland and the Attorney General has fallen at the first hurdle after they were refused leave to bring a judicial review of the legislation.

Ultimately, they were seeking to have the emergency laws declared null and void by the High Court on the grounds they were repugnant to the Constitution and not validly enacted.

