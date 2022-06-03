Emergency Covid law blocking laid-off barman with 15 years’ service from redundancy pay-off

Emergency legislation passed in response to the Covid crisis is preventing a hotel barman with 15 years’ service from claiming redundancy – even though the man was laid off two months before the pandemic struck, the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) has ruled.

Brian Mathias was told he would be out of work for three months when his hotel closed for refurbishments in January 2020 – two months before the first lockdown.

The WRC heard that Mr Mathias’ place of work continues to remain closed more than two years after he was laid off.

However, his attempts to claim redundancy have been blocked by the Emergency Measures in the Public Interest (Covid-19) Act 2020 after the Plaza Hotel, Tallaght, Dublin failed to re-open to the public because of pandemic restrictions.

Mr Mathias later sought a ruling from the WRC against his employer Plaza Tallaght Hospitality Limited in relation to Section 39 of the Redundancy Payments Act 1967.

At a hearing, WRC Adjudication Officer Catherine Byrne was told Mr Mathias had been employed as a bar worker at Grumpy’s Bar in the Plaza Hotel from August 27, 2005, and was promoted to bar supervisor in October 2008.

On January 27, 2020, the hotel closed for refurbishment and all the staff, including the complainant, were laid off for an anticipated three months.

But the construction work halted when the first Covid lockdown began in March 2020, and the hotel has remained closed for business ever since.

In his submission, Mr Mathias said a month after being laid off he completed the necessary RP9 form – which laid-off employees must complete to claim redundancy – and sent it his company’s HR department but did not receive a response.

However, along with colleagues, he was sent regular updates by post from his HR manager, informing him that the hotel was remaining closed as result of restrictions placed on the hospitality to combat the spread of Covid-19.

One letter, dated December 16, 2020, confirmed that the employees would be laid off until March 31, 2021, at the earliest.

Mr Mathias also said that because he was laid off in January 2020, he was not entitled to the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) and received the lower-rate job-seeker’s benefit instead.

In July 2021, the complainant – who has since started working for a security company – said he was invited to apply for a job at another of the respondent’s hotels, the Tallaght Cross Hotel. In that role he would be required to perform security duties, to answer the telephone, open and close the car park for construction workers, and to walk the building to monitor fire risks.

But he declined the offer, saying this was not his job and that he was contracted to work as a bar supervisor.

The complainant also told the hearing that he walks past the Plaza Hotel every day and “there’s no sign of it re-opening”.

In response, Plaza Tallaght Hospitality submitted to the WRC that in a letter dated December 16, 2020, hotel general manager Declan Bowe told employees that they remained “employed by the company” and were required to make themselves “available for work should we contact you to advise you that work is available”.

“As soon as we can get you back to work, we will give you as much notice as possible and expect you to return immediately unless otherwise agreed,” Mr Bowe added.

In evidence at the hearing, Mr Bowe stated that the Tallaght Cross Hotel was five minutes’ walk from the Plaza Hotel and that the complainant could have taken a job there on the same pay and conditions as before.

In her ruling, Ms Byrne said Mr Mathias’ claim for redundancy was “curtailed” by an amendment to legislation “inserted by the Emergency Measures in the Public Interest (Covid-19) Act 2020”.

“The problem that confronts me is the complainant’s desire to be dismissed and to claim a redundancy lump sum, as against his employer’s position that his lay-off was extended by the Covid-19 pandemic,” she noted.

But she stated the insertion of section 12A in the Redundancy Payments Act meant that an employee may not claim an entitlement to a redundancy payment when they have been laid off during “what is referred to as the ‘emergency period’ related to Covid-19”.

“In conclusion, I find that the complainant’s job is not redundant,” she added.