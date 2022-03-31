There was "an element of misfortune" in the injury that caused the death of Urantsetseg Tserendorj, a pathologist has told the trial of a 16-year-old boy who is accused of her murder.

Dr Heidi Okkers told the Central Criminal Court trial that a stab wound partially severed Ms Tserendorj's internal carotid artery, cutting off the blood flow to her brain and causing her death.

She told defence counsel Michael O'Higgins SC that injuries to the internal carotid artery are less common than injuries to the external artery, which takes blood to the face rather than the brain.

She agreed with Mr O'Higgins that the stab wound was not directly on the artery and did not fully dissect it. She further agreed when Mr O'Higgins suggested there was "an element of misfortune in this injury".

Dr Okkers also told prosecution counsel Sean Gillane SC that the injury Ms Tserendorj suffered does not cause immediate collapse and in some cases a person can remain conscious for up to two hours.

She said this would explain how Ms Tserendorj was able to walk from near the CHQ building on the quays to Connolly Station where she met her husband and got into an ambulance before collapsing. She also said that a knife which gardaí showed to her could have caused the injury to the deceased's neck.

The accused, who can't be identified as he is a minor, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ms Tserendorj but guilty to her manslaughter on January 29, 2021.

The State did not accept his plea.

He has also pleaded guilty to producing a knife and to attempting to rob Ms Tserendorj on a walkway between George’s Dock and Custom House Quay in the IFSC, Dublin on January 20, 2021.

The trial is continuing before Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring in front of a jury of seven women and five men.

Yesterday, the trial heard that the boy accused of murdering Urantsetseg Tserendorj told gardaí: "I did it, I stabbed that girl. I robbed her, it was me."

Counsel said that one day after Ms Tserendorj was stabbed, gardaí called to the accused's home and he told them: "I did it, I stabbed that girl, I robbed her, it was me. I stabbed that woman at CHQ."

He later said: "I panicked, I pulled the knife out of my pocket and stabbed the woman in the neck, I didn't mean to do it."

Sean Gillane SC for the Director of Public Prosecutions told the jury yesterday to put aside prejudice and sympathy and explained some of the legal principles that will apply in the case.

Outlining the evidence, he told them that the deceased was a Mongolian native who was 49 when she died. Her husband Ulambayer Surenkhor came to Ireland about 15 years ago and Ms Tserendorj followed with their son and daughter and got a job as a cleaner.

On January 20. 2021 the country was in lockdown and the Dublin streets were sparsely populated.

Ms Tserendorj left work shortly after 9pm and walked along the quays towards home. Shortly after 9.30pm she phoned her husband and appeared to be in some distress.

He left home and found her after a few minutes at the taxi rank by the Luas line at Connolly Station. She had a wound to her neck and while it was bleeding it did not seem significant, Mr Gillane said.

An ambulance arrived and as she got into it she began to experience difficulty in swallowing and started coughing. She became increasingly distressed, struggled to breathe and her face became purple and her eyes closed.

At the Mater Hospital she was taken into a surgical theatre where medics discovered a penetrating injury to the carotid artery.

She suffered brain swelling and was placed on life support and nine days later, on January 29, a brain test confirmed she had died. She remained on life support until her family arrived from abroad.

A post mortem examination later revealed that she had a neck wound 2cm below her right ear that had cut off the blood flow to the brain, causing her death.

Mr Gillane said as soon as the attack was reported gardaí began canvassing the area for CCTV and discovered footage from IFSC House which covered the area along Custom's House Quay and George's Dock.

They saw a male on a pedal bike, who Mr Gillane said is the accused, confront the deceased.

The incident, counsel said, happened at about 9.30pm and was captured from a variety of angles.

Mr Gillane told the jury that if they are satisfied that the accused carried out the stabbing, the case will turn on the accused's state of mind.

He said the age of the accused will form part of their assessment as they will have to consider him and his personal "baggage".