Eight young men appear in court in relation to serious assault of man

Eight young men have appeared in court in relation to the serious assault of a man in Tipperary last year.

The accused, several of whom were accompanied to court by family members, were all remanded on bail after being charged.

Gardaí had recently received directions to charge them from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and they appeared before Thurles District Court today.

All eight men are accused of violent disorder at Upperchurch Village in Thurles on June 27 last year while one accused is also charged with assault causing serious harm.

Three of the defendants who have addresses in the Cashel area are: apprentice Aaron Breen (20), of Freaghduff, student Brian O'Dwyer (19), of Price's-Lot, and apprentice carpenter Sean Ryan (19) of Beech View in the Commons.

A further four of the accused reside in the Upper Church area. They are apprentice Joseph Burke (18) and his brother Patrick (19), of Roskeen in Drombane, apprentice electrician Joseph O'Donoghue (20), of Drombane Cross, and Aidan Slattery (20) of Ballycahill.

An eight defendant is AJ Shanahan (20) with an address in Seskin, Thurles.

Patrick Burke is also charged with an additional offence of assault causing serious harm to a named individual at the same location on the same date.

All eight men were remanded on continuing bail following their appearances in court this morning.

Inspector James White, of Thurles Garda Station, asked that additional bail conditions be added for each of the accused.

This includes that those with addresses in Cashel have no contact, directly or indirectly, with the co-accused living in Upper Church as well as staying out of that area.

Similar conditions were also granted in respect of the Upper Church men having no contact with their Cashel-based co-defendants and staying out of the town.

The court was told that Joseph O'Donoghue does some work in the Cashel area and that the condition to remain out of the town would be lifted for work purposes.

Insp White said that the biggest concern is the "social aspect" and that the conditions could be exclusive of work purposes only.

Judge Elizabeth McGrath told each of the men of the new bail conditions before they entered their own bond of €500.

Insp White said that the DPP had directed trial on indictment in relation to each the eight defendants.

He also applied for the case to be adjourned until September for service of the books of evidence as the garda investigative file contains five volumes of material.

The defendants will appear before Thurles District Court again on September 17.

An investigation was launched after a male aged in his late teens was assaulted overnight on Sunday, June 27 last, in the Upperchurch Village area of Thurles.

A garda spokesman said the victim was taken to Cork University Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries.