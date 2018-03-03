Eight men charged in relation to alleged looting incidents in Tallaght, five released on bail

Eight men have appeared in court charged following alleged looting incidents in Tallaght, west Dublin last night.

Five of the men were released on bail to appear again later this month, while three of the accused were remanded in custody.

The eight men are aged between 24 and 47. They were brought before the Criminal Courts of Justice after a Lidl supermarket in Fortunestown Lane was looted and bulldozed with a digger.

A Centra shop was also broken into. Another man in his 30s has been arrested for handling stolen property and is currently being detained.

Reinforcements from across the capital were called in as gardai tried to maintain order outside Lidl. The incident began shortly before 5pm when gardai at Tallaght station received reports of looting at the supermarket.

A uniformed patrol in a jeep was sent to the scene but had difficulty accessing the location because of heavy snow drifts. One of the patrols also intercepted a separate incident at a Centra store in Jobstown, near the Blessington Road.

Gardai have confirmed that substantial damage was caused to both premises.

Lidl released the following statement: "We are aware of the very serious incident at our Fortunestown Lane store this evening.

"Given that the incident is now the subject of a criminal investigation we are not in a position to comment further at this time." Armed gardaí are patrolling the Tallaght area in a six-wheel drive military vehicle this morning following the incidents.

