Editor of Village magazine settles dispute with tenant who claimed he was threatened with eviction by masked men

A tenant’s High Court action against his landlords claiming he was threatened with instantaneous eviction by masked men has been settled.

Luke Barnett sued landlords Michael Smith, editor of Village magazine, and Ian Lumley, alleging he was last week threatened with eviction from his central Dublin flat if he did not sign a piece of paper stating he would voluntarily leave within five days.

