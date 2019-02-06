EBS accused of pressurising agents to mis-sell investment products

TIED agents of EBS were put under pressure to mis-sell unsuitable investment products to customers, the High Court has been told.

The court has heard claims an EBS regional manager, Tim Gleeson, asked a tied agent, Betty Martin Financial Services Ltd (BMFS), to undertake commercial activities that were unprofessional, unethical and against Central Bank rules and guidelines.

BMFS operates EBS branches in Lucan, Athlone and Longford, but its contract is set to be terminated next month.

The allegations were outlined as part of an action where BMFS is seeking an interlocutory injunction blocking EBS from terminating its tied agency agreement.

BMFS director Declan Martin claims that after BMFS refused to comply with requests to mis-sell products, EBS served notice it intended to terminate the tied agency agreement.

It is alleged other tied agents who faced similar pressures also had their contracts terminated.

The claims are denied by EBS and the court has heard an audit by the special investigations unit of the building society’s parent company AIB in 2017 found the allegations were not substantiated.

Opening the case today, Declan McGrath SC, for BMFS, read into the record an affidavit sworn by BMFS director Declan Martin.

In the affidavit, Mr Martin said he had been involved within the EBS group for over 17 years, having started as a cashier and being promoted to various positions, including advisor, branch manager and then subsequently to tied agent.

He and his sister Sheila Martin took over the operation of BMFS in 2012. Their mother Betty was the original tied agent.

Mr Martin says that when BMFS entered into the tied agency agreement, it was assured by EBS executive Gerry Middleton that the building society would never terminate it save for exceptional reasons, such as misconduct or gross misconduct.

He claims that from 2010 onwards, he and his sister began “to have issues” with EBS regional manager Tim Gleeson.

“Mr Gleeson asked BMFS to undertake commercial activities that were unprofessional, unethical and against Central Bank rules and guidelines,” he alleged in his affidavit.

Mr Martin explained that when a customer or potential customer seeks to open an account, they are required to complete a questionnaire.

This is required by the Central Bank to ensure customers are put into the correct products, guided by risk appropriateness and appetite.

The Central Bank guidance ensures customers who achieve a low score on the questionnaire are categorised as low risk and should only invest in deposit accounts.

Customers with a higher score, indicating they have a greater risk appetite and understanding of the risks of investing, are allowed to open other accounts and invest in more risky products.

According to Mr Martin, from 2010 onwards he was pressurised by Mr Gleeson to encourage customers to answer the questionnaire so as to score a higher risk rating and get them to invest in high risk investment products that EBS would have increased earnings from.

“I resisted this pressure and refused to sell high risk investment products to unsuitable customers,” he said in the affidavit.

Issues came to a head in 2017 and Mr Martin said that, out of necessity, he recorded Mr Gleeson directing staff to mis-sell unsuitable products.

He said that in May 2017, a termination notice was served on BMFS by Mr Gleeson for no reason or cause.

After this occurred Mr Martin said he went to EBS managing director Des Fitzgerald and complained about Mr Gleeson.

He said Mr Fitzgerald confirmed he was withdrawing the notice and that there would be an investigation into the matters raised.

The internal investigation commenced in August 2017, but its report that December found the allegations were not substantiated.

“While the AIB Group internal audit report purports to find that there is no evidence to support the allegations made by me, I have made contact with a number of other tied agents or persons employed by tied agents who have experienced the same pressure to mis-sell financial products,” Mr Martin alleged in his affidavit.

He said a new termination notice was issued by EBS in February last year.

The court heard the allegations were denied by Mr Fitzgerald, who maintained in an affidavit the proceedings were “procedurally abusive”.

In his affidavit, Mr Fitzgerald said Mr Martin’s claims were “wrong and misplaced”.

The termination was on a “no fault basis” under the terms of the tied agency agreement, said Mr Fitzgerald.

He said Irish Life had considered the matter and found there was no evidence of mis-selling. An internal audit also found no evidence of any alleged pressure to mis-sell products, he said.

In response to a query from Mr Justice John Jordan, counsel for EBS Ciarán Lewis SC confirmed his clients did not intend to advance any reason for the termination as part of its defence of the proceedings.

Mr Lewis confirmed both sides were entitled to terminate the agreement.

The case continues.

Online Editors