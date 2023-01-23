| 9°C Dublin

E-scooter driver was unaware he needed insurance, court told

Eimear Cotter

A FORKLIFT driver caught driving an electronic scooter did not realise he needed insurance for it, a court heard.

Romans Denisarovs (29) had bought the e–scooter for €20 and he had no idea that he required insurance, his lawyer said.

