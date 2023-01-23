E-scooter driver was unaware he needed insurance, court told

A FORKLIFT driver caught driving an electronic scooter did not realise he needed insurance for it, a court heard.

Romans Denisarovs (29) had bought the e–scooter for €20 and he had no idea that he required insurance, his lawyer said.

Judge Dermot Dempsey ordered Denisarovs to donate €500 to charity and said he would leave him without a conviction.

The defendant, with an address at Valley View in Swords, admitted uninsured driving at The Estuary in Swords on August 13, 2021.

Garda Jordan Martin told Swords District out that he stopped and searched Denisarovs, and asked him to produce his insurance documents.

​He failed to produce them. The e-scooter was also seized by gardaí, Gda Martin said.

The court heard that Denisarovs had never been in trouble before.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said this was an unusual case and Denisarovs had made a genuine mistake, in that he did not realise he required insurance for an e-scooter.

Ms D’Arcy said the State was looking at changing the legislation in relation to the need for insurance for e-scooters but this had not yet happened.

She said Denisarovs was a forklift driver and she asked the judge to be as lenient as possible and not to disqualify him from driving.

Denisarovs did not have a car and was not currently driving, she added.