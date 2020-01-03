Dunne finally settles €8,000 bill in bid to avoid contempt case

Celtic Tiger-era property developer Seán Dunne has finally settled a long overdue €8,300 legal bill after a judge rejected claims he was too poor to pay.

The one-time 'Baron of Ballsbridge' is expected to escape potential contempt proceedings after paying the money on New Year's Eve - more than six months after it was due.

Mr Dunne (65) was hit with the bill last April after a US court ordered he pay up to $10,000 (€8,900) towards the legal fees of his US bankruptcy trustee Richard Coan.

He subsequently received a bill for $9,330 and had until June to settle it.

