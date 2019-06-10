Dublin woman charged with careless driving causing death of pedestrian and seriously injuring three

A DUBLIN woman has been sent for trial charged with careless driving causing the death of one pedestrian and seriously injuring three others in a crash in the south of the city.

A DUBLIN woman has been sent for trial charged with careless driving causing the death of one pedestrian and seriously injuring three others in a crash in the south of the city.

Rosemarie Gallagher (61) had a book of evidence served on her when she appeared in Dublin District Court today.

Judge Michael Walsh sent her forward for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Ms Gallagher, with an address at Belville, Donnybrook, Dublin 4 is charged with driving without due care and attention.

The charge alleges that this caused the death of French man Benjamin Renard (24) and serious harm to three other men. The offence allegedly happened at Adelaide Road, Dublin 2 on August 22, 2017.

Today, a State solicitor said the DPP was consenting to the accused being returned for trial to the present sittings of the circuit court.

Judge Walsh gave the accused the formal notice that she must provide any alibi details to the prosecution within 14 days.

He remanded her on continuing bail to the next sittings of the circuit court.

Today was Ms Gallagher's second court appearance since she was charged in March this year.

When the proceedings concluded, she left the Criminal Courts of Justice on a mobility scooter.

Previously, Detective Garda Patrick Traynor said he arrested Ms Gallagher at Pearse Street Station on the morning of March 27 and she made no reply to the charge after caution.

She was handed a copy of the charge sheet.

Det Gda Traynor said the DPP was directing trial on indictment.

Ms Gallagher has not yet indicated how she intends to plead to the charge, which is under the Road Traffic Act.

Mr Renard, a LinkedIn account manager from France, was struck by a car as he was walking on a footpath with friends on Adelaide Road at 6.15pm on August 22, 2017, an inquest into his death heard previously.

The car, a Saab convertible, ended up on its side in the middle of the road.

Four Dublin Fire Brigade fire tenders and three of the service’s ambulances attended the scene. Two ambulances from the National Ambulance Service also went to the scene.

The four men and the driver of the car were rushed to hospital.

Mr Renard was first taken to St James’s Hospital and later transferred to Beaumont Hospital where he was treated in the intensive care unit. Family members travelled from France as efforts were made to save his life but he died two weeks later, on September 5, 2017.

A postmortem conducted by Dr Francesca Brett gave the cause of death as cerebral trauma due to a road traffic collision.

Mr Renard had studied at Dublin City University until 2014 when he was awarded a BA in global business, marketing and sales. He had previously earned a BSc degree in France.

Online Editors