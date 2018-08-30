A Dublin woman has admitted stealing £3,000 (€3,350) worth of clothes during a one-day shoplifting spree in Belfast.

A Dublin woman has admitted stealing £3,000 (€3,350) worth of clothes during a one-day shoplifting spree in Belfast.

Dublin woman admits to stealing €3,350 worth of clothes with 'magnet' in one-day shoplifting spree

Julie Anne Joyce targeted ten different city centre stores, using a magnet as part of her lone crime operation.

The 23-year-old, of Edenmore Walk in the Raheny area, appeared before Belfast Magistrates' Court today on a total of 12 charges.

She faced ten counts of theft, going equipped for theft and obstructing police - all committed on October 12, 2016.

The charges included stealing clothing from House of Frazer, River Island, Marks & Spencer, Next, Gap, Top Shop, Mamas & Papas, and The Disney Store.

She was also accused of raiding Lifestyle Sports and JD Sports.

Guilty pleas were entered to all 12 offences put to her.

Prosecution lawyer Stephanie Boyd told the court: "This was multiple shops in Belfast, and involved £3,000."

Releasing Joyce on continuing bail, Deputy District Judge Paul Conway ordered her to return to court for sentencing next month.

Belfast Telegraph