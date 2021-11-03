Dublin trader who operated 'mini pharmacy' from his market stall avoids prison

A DUBLIN trader who operated a “mini pharmacy” from his market stall has avoided prison.

Medicines watchdog the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) prosecuted Henry Robinson at Dublin District Court.

Robinson, 57, of Francis Street, pleaded guilty to unlawfully having €12,000 worth of medicinal products for sale at the Molly Malone market at Meath Street in Dublin 8 in November 2019.

HPRA officer Ciaran Kavanagh told the court he received information that “a market stall was operating as a mini pharmacy”.

The officer went to Meath Street and came across Robinson’s stall with a “sizeable amount of medicinal products”. Judge Anthony Halpin heard there was a range of prescription, pharmacy confined and general medicine.

They included Calpol, Benylin, Neurofen, a large package of Paracetamol and a prescription-only medicine for fungal infections.

The non-prescription medicines were still subject to sale regulations.

Robinson agreed to hand over the products which had "visible gnawing on some packages" due to vermin infestation.

Prosecution solicitor Ronan O’Neill said the market trader faced five counts with potential fines of up to €4,000 per offence and a possible one-year sentence.

The HPRA’s bill for analysis of the products was €6,000.

The witness agreed with defence solicitor Damien Coffey that the guilty plea was helpful.

The solicitor said Robinson had proudly operated as a trader for 37 years in his family business.

He asked the judge to note his client made admissions. Robinson, a carer for his father, has agreed to pay prosecution costs over 12 months.

Mr Coffey said the accused "strayed" into the offence and has deep regret.

Judge Halpin noted Robinson had no prior convictions and had agreed to pay costs.

He imposed a €1,000 fine and granted an order for the destruction of the seized products.