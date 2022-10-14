Dublin teenager is facing jury trial on cannabis supply charges

A YOUNG man allegedly caught with a substantial amount of cannabis after a garda search has been sent for trial.

Darragh Collopy (19) was served with the book of evidence when he appeared on bail before Blanchardstown District Court.

Mr Collopy, of Cardiffsbridge Avenue in Finglas, is accused of possession of cannabis, as well as having the drug for the purposes of sale or supply.

The incident allegedly took place at Abbotstown Drive in Finglas on January 19, 2022. Mr Collopy is also charged under section 15A of the Misuse of Drugs Act, where the alleged value of the cannabis is more than €13,000.

A State solicitor said the book of evidence was ready and had been served on the accused, who goes forward to the present sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge David McHugh gave the accused the formal alibi caution.

The judge also assigned defence solicitor John O’Doherty and one junior counsel on free legal aid.

Mr O’Doherty applied for a second senior counsel, given the value of the cannabis, but Judge McHugh said this application should be made before the circuit court.

The judge also ordered that a video copy of an interview which gardaí conducted with the accused be furnished to his legal team.

Mr Collopy was remanded on bail to appear before a court in the Criminal Courts of Justice on a date in November.

He has not yet indicated how he intends to plead.