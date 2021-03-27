Dublin teenager granted bail after being charged over ketamine seizure

A DUBLIN teenager has been granted bail after he was charged over a seizure of the drug ketamine on Friday.

Officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Raheny District Drugs Unit, along with Revenue’s Customs Service, participated in a joint operation.

About 5.924kgs of a substance suspected to be ketamine, with an estimated street value of €360,000, was seized in a house in the Dublin 5 area.

Bricklayer, Dillon O’Neill (19), of Lough Derg Road, Raheny Dublin 5 was charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act and appeared before Judge Dermot Simms on Saturday.

There was an objection to bail due to the seriousness of the case.

Defence solicitor Emer O’Sullivan said her client had a supportive family and there was no evidence he would evade justice.

Bail was set in his own bond of €500. Gardai have seized his passport and he cannot apply for new travel documents.

He must provide a contact phone number.

The youth was remanded in custody with consent to bail to appear again next week.

Legal aid was granted.

