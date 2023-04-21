| 13.1°C Dublin

Dublin solicitor got three ‘medico-legal’ reports from a doctor unlicensed here while claiming up to €60,000 damages for a road traffic accident court hears

Ray Managh

A Dublin solicitor, claiming up to €60,000 damages arising from a road traffic accident, obtained three “medico-legal” reports from a doctor registered to practice in Northern Ireland but unlicensed to practice in the Republic, a court heard today.

Ciaran Mulholland, a 37-year-old solicitor with Fahy Bambury Solicitors, who had taken a personal injuries claim in the Circuit Civil Court against a Dublin fruit importer, told Judge James McCourt that a partner in his own legal firm suggested he get reports from Belfast-based consultant Mr Rahul Gupta.

