Dublin salon caught in sting operation allowing child to use sunbed

A Dublin salon caught in a sting operation breaking laws banning sunbed use by minors has been ordered to pay €600.

Silke Hair & Beauty Ltd, of Beacon South Quarter, Sandyford, Dublin, pleaded guilty today to an offence under the Public Health (Sunbeds) Act 2014.

