Dublin recycling boss accused of handling stolen cars and catalytic converters

The managing director of a Dublin recycling centre has been given time to decide his plea to charges for handling stolen cars and catalytic converters at his business.

Gardaí conducted searches and charged Brian McDonnell (53) of Sandyhill, St Margaret’s, Co Dublin, with five offences contrary to Section 17 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

He is accused of handling stolen property at St Margaret’s Recycling and Transfer Centre, Sandyhill, Co Dublin, on various dates from 2018 to 2021.

It is alleged Mr McDonnell had six catalytic converters on April 14, 2021; a 04-reg Vauxhall Vivaro on June 15, 2018; a 03 Volkswagen Golf from March 9-16, 2019; a 02 Honda Jazz from August 8-9, 2019; and a 05 Citroen C5 from August 27-29, 2019.

He and three co-defendants appeared again before Judge Treasa Kelly for their second hearing at Dublin District Court yesterday.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed for summary disposal at the District Court if they pleaded guilty. Otherwise, they will face a Circuit Court trial, which has broader sentencing powers.



Jurisdiction

In an outline of the evidence, Garda Shane Haughney said Mr McDonnell was the managing director of the St Margaret’s Recycling and Transfer Centre.

It was alleged four men sold him the four stolen cars and catalytic converters.

The judge noted from his solicitor, Ellen Reid, that the defence just received disclosure of evidence in the past week, and she asked for an adjournment. Acceding, Judge Kelly said Mr McDonnell was entitled to have time to review the disclosure.

She ordered the businessman to appear again on February 23. Two co-defendants also involved in scrappage work faced one charge each and pleaded guilty.

They were described by the investigating garda as “middle cogs” and not involved in stealing the cars in question.

Martin Maughan (51) of Silloge Green, Ballymun admitted having the stolen Volkswagen Golf from March 9-16, 2019. The court heard the car was worth €2,000.

Judge Kelly ordered him to pay €500 compensation and imposed a six-month suspended sentence.



Michael McDonagh (47) Carton Road, Poppintree, Dublin, brought the €2,000 Honda Jazz to be scrapped.

Judge Kelly adjourned sentencing him until April to bring €500 compensation for the Honda owner.