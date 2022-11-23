| 7.4°C Dublin

Close

Dublin rapper in five bike crashes receives just €1,900 of max €120,000 in attempted claims

The Judge said Arezu Tabarsi (33) had not helped herself by her inconsistency and failure to remember some matters

Arezu Tabarsi. Photo: Facebook Expand

Close

Arezu Tabarsi. Photo: Facebook

Arezu Tabarsi. Photo: Facebook

Arezu Tabarsi. Photo: Facebook

Ray Managh

A professional rapper, who has had five crashes on her bicycle while cycling in Dublin, on Wednesday received minimal personal injury damages of €1,900 in two claims for up to €120,000 against motorists.

Judge James O’Donohue said 33-year-old entertainer Arezu Tabarsi, of Millbrook Court, Mount Brown, Kilmainham, Dublin, had not helped herself to any degree by her inconsistency and failure to remember some matters.

Most Watched

Privacy