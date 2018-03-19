Dublin mother charged after cannabis and cocaine worth €1.4 million seized

A Dublin mother-of-one has been charged with having cannabis for sale or supply at a special sitting of Dublin District Court today.

Susan McNeill (38), from Dublin 8, was arrested on Friday along with a 48-year-old man as part of ongoing investigations being conducted by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Special Crime Task Force, targeting serious and organised criminal activity in the Dublin Region.

A search operation took place on Friday in the Kings House Apartment Complex, Bow Lane, Dublin 8. During this operation cannabis and cocaine with an estimated street value of €1.4 million was seized.

Garda Susan Plunkett gave evidence that Ms McNeill made no reply when charged under Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act. The accused was released on bail of a €500 cash lodgement and a €500 surety on condition that she sign on at Naas garda station every day between 9am and 9pm, surrender her passport, and give a mobile phone number to Gardai and be contactable at all times.

She also has to reside at an address given to Gardai and the court. She was remanded to appear in court again on May 14.

Wearing a long green coat and black trousers, and with her left hand bandaged, Ms McNeill sat quietly in court as the case was being heard. The man who was also arrested in relation to the seizure was released from garda custody on Saturday evening.

A file is now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Online Editors