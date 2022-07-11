Dublin man who told gardai to ‘go f**k themselves’ was ‘different person when he drinks’, court told

A DUBLIN man who told gardaí to “go f**k themselves” on a city centre street was a “different person when he drinks”, a court heard.

Sean Lynch (34) had fallen on hard times and become homeless after getting behind in his rent.

Judge Patricia Cronin adjourned his case for the production of a probation report.

Lynch, with an address at New Cabra Road pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and failing to follow garda directions.

Dublin District Court heard the incident happened outside a McDonald’s restaurant on O’Connell Street on February 22.

Gardaí on patrol saw the accused in an argument with security staff. Lynch was extremely abusive to the staff and when asked to desist, he refused and told the gardaí to “go f**k themselves.”

He was arrested.

Lynch did not remember what he said on the day and was apologetic, his solicitor Niall Walsh said.

The accused had worked in retail had fallen on hard times.

He had hoped to get a job with a charity organisation but could not get work because of his previous record and garda vetting.