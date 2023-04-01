| 10.5°C Dublin

Close

Dublin man who left woman covered ‘from head to toe’ in her own blood after brutal two-hour assault is jailed

When I finally came around to myself in hospital, I couldn’t see or feel anything. I felt numb’ – woman said in victim impact statement

Victim Carrie Murray Expand

Close

Victim Carrie Murray

Victim Carrie Murray

Victim Carrie Murray

Jessica Thompson

A man who subjected a woman to a brutal, two-hour assault, which left her covered “from head to toe” in her own blood, has been jailed for three years and six months following a detailed hearing in Mullingar Circuit Court this week.

Aaron Cole (39), of Jamestown Avenue, Inchicore, Dublin 8, was sentenced this week after Judge Keenan Johnson took time overnight to consider evidence of a section 3 assault, which took place in the Athlone home of the victim, Carrie Murray, on August 19, 2020.

Most Watched

Privacy