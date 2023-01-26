| 3.7°C Dublin

Dublin man who drove his truck at relatives amid family feud is jailed for three years

Martin Mongan (47) caused a three-way collision on a busy road after smashing a van containing his relatives onto an embankment

Isabel Hayes

A man who drove his truck at a van containing family members he was feuding with, causing a three-way collision on a busy road, has been jailed for three years.

Martin Mongan (47) was embroiled in a feud with his cousins, which started when a number of family members engaged in violent disorder at a family funeral in Roscommon in 2017, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard.

