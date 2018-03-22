A DUBLIN man will be sentenced in May for harassing RTÉ newsreader Sharon Ní Bheoláin.

A DUBLIN man will be sentenced in May for harassing RTÉ newsreader Sharon Ní Bheoláin.

Dublin man to be sentenced in May for harassing RTE's Sharon Ni Bheoláin

Conor O'Hora (40) of Heather Walk, Portmarnock, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to harassing, without lawful authority or excuse, Ms Ní Bheoláin on dates between March 27, 2013 and January 7, 2014.

Pieter Le Vert BL, defending, told Judge Martin Nolan his client was entering the plea on the basis of recklessness. O'Hora also pleaded guilty to knowingly possessing, on a hard drive, child pornography at Heather Walk, Portmarnock on February 18, 2014.

The charge outlines that the material was a quantity of visual representations that showed persons who were depicted as being children and who were engaged in, or depicted as being engaged in, explicit sexual activity or as witnessing such activity by any person or persons or whose dominant characteristics were the domination, for a sexual purpose, of the genital or anal region of children. Mr Le Vert said his client had been under therapeutic care for four years and asked for time for a report to be put together prior to sentencing.

Judge Nolan set a sentence date of May 16, 2018 next when full facts of the offending will be heard.

Online Editors