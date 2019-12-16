A Dublin man replied “sorry” after being charged with seriously assaulting the mother of his child in Wicklow over the weekend.

Dublin man tells court he's 'sorry' as young mother remains in critical condition following assault

Daniel Murtagh (32), of Melrose Grove, Clondalkin, appeared in court this afternoon in relation to the assault of Nadine Lott (30) on Saturday morning.

Ms Lott was seriously injured during the incident at her home in St Mary’s Court, Arklow, at around 4am.

She remains in a critical condition at St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin where she is being treated for injuries to her head and body.

This afternoon Daniel Murtagh appeared before Bray District Court charged with assault causing serious harm to Ms Lott on December 14.

Det Gda Darren Mulhall gave evidence of arresting the accused at 1.40pm today for the purpose of charging him under Section 4 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

After being charged, Mr Murtagh replied “sorry”, the court heard. The offence on conviction carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Gardai also objected to bail, and following a lengthy legal argument, Judge David Kennedy refused bail and remanded the accused to Cloverhill.

His solicitor, John O’Donovan, made an application for legal aid saying his client was in receipt of social welfare and was of limited means. Free legal aid was granted and Daniel Murtagh will appear before the District Court again on Thursday in relation to the incident.

The accused wore a green jumper, blue jeans and tanned shoes during the hearing and had a number of visible injuries to his face.

Following the alleged assault he was involved in a single road traffic collision near Laragh, Co Wicklow, and was brought by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital that morning where he was later arrested.

Online Editors