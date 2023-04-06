Dublin man sent for trial after €3.2m cocaine seizure
Eimear Cotter
A Dublin man charged with drug offences following the seizure of an estimated €3.2million of cocaine has been sent forward for trial.
Latest Courts
Man threw bleach in woman’s eyes, tried to strangle her with phone charger and falsely imprisoned her in flat
Young man let fraudsters use his bank account to transfer €5,000
Dad caught selling crack on O’Connell Bridge was doing so to get his own ‘portion’ of drug
Pet owner stole food for dog he could not afford to feed
Inquest hears meningitis patient (59) suffered fatal lack of oxygen to the brain following row over his breathing tube
Woman charged with organised prostitution after more than 45 sex workers discovered at alleged brothels in Dublin and Louth
International gang member fails in sentence appeal and denied return of his €50k ‘high-end’ Mercedes
Former League of Ireland footballer and two others jailed after moving almost €200,000 in criminal cash
Student (21) admits causing his teenage girlfriend’s death by careless driving
Boy settles High Court nervous shock action for €20,000 after he attended scene of overturned bus his sisters were travelling on
Top Stories
Ireland teenager Evan Ferguson signs new long-term deal with Brighton
Lucinda O’Sullivan’s restaurant review: ‘Service is seamless and food is ace’ at John Farrell’s Eleven restaurant
Hey Netflix, that domestic violence scene in The Diplomat is not cool at all
Stardust fire inquest: ‘I didn’t get to say goodnight’ says sister of teenage blaze victim
Latest NewsMore
Everything you need to know about the Government’s new housing plans
‘Evil’ drug addict stepfather who battered toddler Lola James to death is jailed for life
Forest must continue to believe they can win any game – Steve Cooper
Eurovision hopefuls Wild Youth ‘cut ties’ with choreographer following social media comments
Man threw bleach in woman’s eyes, tried to strangle her with phone charger and falsely imprisoned her in flat
UEFA in talks over salary cap and ‘everyone agrees’ – Aleksander Ceferin
‘I have shown I’m good enough’ – Liam Kerrigan’s journey from minor GAA in Sligo to playing alongside Fabregas in Italy
Man City v Arsenal: Premier League match preview
Smoking down 79pc on Trinity College campus but vaping up
Facebook, YouTube and Twitter among platforms to face new EU content rules