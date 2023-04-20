| 11°C Dublin

Dublin man remanded over seven counts of possessing crime proceeds totalling €7,100

Tom Tuite

A 24-year-old Dublin man has been remanded in custody after the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) charged him with money laundering and assisting organised crime.

Funmi Abimbola, with an address at Rosse Court Terrace, Lucan, C. Dublin, faces seven counts of possessing crime proceeds totalling €7,100 on dates in 2022.

