Dublin man pleads guilty after threatening to shoot garda's wife and kids

Douglas Purcell (40) told the garda he would find his house and shoot his family

Eimear Dodd

A man who threatened to shoot a garda's family will be sentenced later this year.

Douglas Purcell (40) of Springdale Road, Raheny, Dublin 5, pleaded guilty to one count of making a threat to kill or cause serious harm at Ballyfermot Garda Station on August 20, 2017.

