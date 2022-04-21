Dublin man is facing trial on garda endangerment charge

A DUBLIN man accused of endangering the lives of gardaí after he drove at high speeds towards an official patrol car has been sent for trial.

Dylan Reddington (25) was allegedly on the wrong side of the road at the time of the incident.

He was served with the book of evidence when he appeared on bail before Blanchardstown District Court.

The accused, with an address at Cherry Orchard Grove in Ballyfermot, is charged with endangerment at Cherry Orchard Court on October 7, 2021.

Mr Reddington is accused of endangering the lives of gardaí.

It is alleged that gardaí had to take evasive action to avoid him.

The accused is further facing numerous counts of dangerous driving on the same date and place.

A state solicitor said that the book of evidence was ready and had been served on the accused, who goes forward to the next sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge David McHugh gave the accused the formal alibi caution, and assigned a solicitor and a junior counsel on free legal aid.

Judge McHugh also ordered that a videocopy of an interview that gardaí conducted with the accused be furnished to his legal team.

Mr Reddington has not yet indicated how he intends to plead to the charges.

He was remanded on bail in his own bond to appear before a court at the Criminal Courts of Justice on a date in May.