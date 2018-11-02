Dublin man found guilty of murder of Gareth Hutch

A DUBLINER who was one of the shooters of Gareth Hutch has been found guilty by the Special Criminal Court of his murder.

Jonathan Keogh (33) fired the "fatal shots that killed Mr Hutch in a callous and cold-blooded manner", the court heard.

There was a heavy presence from the Garda Public Order Unit for the reading of the verdict today.

Keogh, wearing a dark grey j-shirt and jeans, did not react when the verdict was announced.

A nephew of Gerry "The Monk" Hutch, 36-year-old Gareth Hutch was shot dead in the car park outside Avondale House on North Cumberland Street on May 24, 2016.

It was the State's case that Keogh was one of the gunmen, together with Mr AB, who is not before the courts.

In a lengthy judgment which started last Friday and finished this morning, Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Michael Walsh, said the killing of Mr Hutch was not spontaneous but was "deliberate and callous" and involved "considerable planning and co-ordination".

Judge Hunt said the court accepted the evidence of protected witness Mary McDonnell identifying Keogh as one of two men in her flat the morning of the shooting.

The court found that Keogh was connected to the murder through the mobile phone and CCTV evidence.

Judge Hunt also said Keogh was connected to a black BMW, the proposed getaway car parked at Avondale House, through CCTV footage and his DNA, which was found on items in the car.

Judge Hunt said Keogh played an essential part in bringing this BMW to Wellington Street on the day prior to the murder, and stood across the road whilst Mr AB parked it in the car park of Avondale House.

He said the association of Keogh to the BMW provided "powerful evidence implicating him in the planning of the murder" and corroborated Mrs McDonnell's recognition evidence of him.

Finding him guilty, Judge Hunt said the evidence showed that Keogh "had a hand in almost every aspect" of the planning of this "murder enterprise".

The court found that the plan to kill Mr Hutch had been in gestation "perhaps as far back as April" when the BMW was purchased for cash. It was certainly in place by May 18, when Keogh acquired a burner phone, the judges found.

During the nine week trial, the three-judge court heard Keogh threatened to kill Mr Hutch the evening before the shooting.

Evidence was also heard from Mary McDonnell who identified Keogh from CCTV footage as one of the shooters of Mr Hutch. She also said he was one of two men in her flat the morning of the shooting.

The court heard that Keogh fled Dublin following the killing, first going to Belfast and then getting a ferry to Scotland.

A European Arrest Warrant was later issued and he was extradited back to Ireland in August 2017.

Verdicts are pending in relation to Keogh's two co-accused, his sister Regina Keogh (41) and friend Thomas Fox (31).

More to follow

Online Editors