Dublin man found guilty of city centre feud murder of Daithí Douglas 

A Dublin man has been found guilty of the feud murder of David ‘Daithí’ Douglas in the city centre five years ago.

The Special Criminal Court this morning said Lee Canavan (32) was part of a joint criminal enterprise involved in the fatal shooting.

Daithí Douglas was shot dead in his wife's store on Bridgefoot Street, Dublin 8, on July 2, 2016. He had survived a separate attempt on his life months earlier.

It was the prosecution's case that Canavan, of Edenbrook, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, was the gunman who shot dead Mr Douglas in front of his daughter.

He denied the charge of murder and also a separate charge of criminal damage to a vehicle three days later in Sandymount.

The three judges today ruled they were not satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Lee Canavan was the person who pulled the trigger.

However, they said they were satisfied that he was part of a joint criminal enterprise involved in the meticulous murder of Mr Douglas.

The case against the accused relied on CCTV evidence, DNA recovered, fingerprints and garda identification of the accused.

The non-jury court heard it was a well-planned murder involving numerous cars and surveillance of the target.

Daithí Douglas (55) ran the Shoestown shop owned by his partner in the south-inner city where he was known to the locals.

At around 4pm on the day of the murder he was working at the store with his daughter when a male in dark clothing and carrying a gun entered.

He was shot dead and the weapon, a semi-automatic pistol with its serial number erased, had been left beside his head.

A Mercedes used was found burnt out nearby and a Suzuki vehicle was used to transport two men from the burn site.

On July 4, gardaí were called to reports of a Suzuki being set on fire by a number of men at a car park on the Strand Road in Dublin 4.

This car, the court previously heard, was described as the "ultimate getaway" vehicle.

As gardaí attended the scene they came across a blue Mitsubishi Mirage driving away at sped in which Lee Canavan was a back seat passenger.

Presiding judge Mr Justice Michael McGrath, Ms Justice Sinéad Ní Chúlacháin and Mr Justice Dermot Dempsey, found that these events were linked to the shooting three days earlier.

They found him guilty of the murder of Mr Douglas and of criminal damage three days later.

Lee Canavan is the fourth person to be convicted in relation to the fatal shooting.

'Fat' Freddie Thompson (41) has been convicted of murder while Nathan Foley (23) was convicted of helping a criminal organisation carry out Douglas’s murder.

Canavan's half-brother, Gareth Brophy (25), also admitted to helping the criminal gang in the murder of Mr Douglas.

The murder was linked to the Hutch/Kinahan feud which has claimed up to 18 lives.

The Kinahan cartel had wrongly blamed Mr Douglas for a failed gun attack at a west Dublin hotel in 2015.